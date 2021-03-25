Tennessee unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in February, nearing pre-pandemic levels

The unemployment rate for February 2021 is just 1% higher than it was the year before, one month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee's unemployment rate continued to improve in February, falling to 4.9% — nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to officials with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

In February 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.9%, just one month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said that the state lost around 118,600 jobs because of the pandemic, compared to last year.

The unemployment rate fell by 0.2% from January 2021, with an increase in the number of jobs available in the professional and business sectors. The leisure/hospitality sectors and education/health services sectors also saw increases in the number of jobs available.

Yet, officials said that the manufacturing, retail and construction sectors also saw decreases in employment.

The size of Tennessee's labor force also shrunk slightly in February by 0.8%. There are now an estimated 3,308,238 people in the state's labor force, according to a report from the labor department.

Despite the increase in the number of jobs available, average wages fell slightly in Tennessee compared to January. Officials said that workers brought home around $868.03 per week in February, down by around $7.

Wages also fell slightly nationwide, with most workers bringing home nearly $9 less per week — around $949.

The national unemployment rate was reported at 6.2% for February, much higher than Tennessee's.