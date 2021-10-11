Tennessee WIC benefits increase up to $70 for fruits and vegetables

More than 120,000 people in the state receive money through WIC to help them buy food.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Around 120,000 people in Tennessee participate in the Women, Infants and Children Program to help them buy food for their families.

Officials announced that soon, the cash benefits from the program will increase for purchases of fruit and vegetables. The increase will bring payments ranging from $22 through $70 depending on whether families have children, if women are pregnant, postpartum or if they are breastfeeding.

The amount that families receive through the program also depends on their eligibility, but the department said that pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers will see a significant increase.

"We want to make sure that families have that extra access coming up, especially for the holidays," said Dr. Morgan McDonald, who works with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Typically, families can only spend $9 through $17 on fruits and vegetables through WIC.