NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's state government publishes a Blue Book -- a volume of past and present government information -- every year.

This year, there's one major change: the Blue Book is yellow.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said the book's new look honors the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

In a Monday Twitter post, Hargett said Tennessee played a "pivotal role" in passing the amendment.

It's true -- Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the amendment. It was the final push the amendment needed to become law across the country.