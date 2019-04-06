KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks has the perfect gift for dad: a southern-style feast at one of six Tennessee State Parks.

Or get him a golf pass, state parks gift card, or subscription to The Tennessee Conservationist magazine.

Buffets will be at Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park, Henry Horton State Park, Montgomery Bell State Park, Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park.

Most tickets are around $16. Some have discounted tickets for seniors and children. Check out their website for more information, including menus.

If the man in your life likes books, walking sticks or apparel, then a Tennessee State Park gift card is another option.

For a gift that lasts the whole year, get him a Tennessee Golf trail Annual Pass. Pass holders enjoy unlimited golf at any of the six state parks traditional golf courses or the three Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear Trace courses. Passes can be purchased at any Tennessee Golf Trail course and are good for 12 months from the date of issue. The Tennessee Golf Trail Annual Pass includes green fee, cart fee and a basket of practice balls. Click here for more information and prices.

Tennessee State Parks

A subscription to The Tennessee Conservationist is perfect for someone who would like to learn about the people and places of Tennessee. Visit here for subscription information.