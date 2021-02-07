THP to use predictive, analytic data for highway enforcement over Fourth of July weekend

Officials said the Tennessee Highway Patrol will use predictive, analytic data to help supervisors choose target areas for troopers to patrol during the 4th of July.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is using a variety of initiatives and strategies to keep the roads safe over the Fourth of July weekend.

They said 13 people were killed in crashes during last year's 84-hour Fourth of July holiday period. Six of those fatalities were alcohol-related, officials said. They also said the first two weeks of July are usually deadly for teens, with 16 killed from July 1 - 14.

In order to keep the roads safe as people celebrate Independence Day, THP will maximize the effectiveness of their patrol using predictive, analytical data. This kind of data finds patterns and trends in previous arrests, traffic stops and fatalities to help supervisors identify target areas that can be especially dangerous.

They will then schedule troopers in these areas, patrolling them and looking out for unsafe drivers.

Troopers will also conduct enforcement patrols as well as sobriety and seat belt checkpoints.

In 2020, officials said state troopers arrested 50 people across Tennessee for suspected impaired driving and cited 119 drivers for seat belt law violations.

“Losing someone you love is heartbreaking,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “Imagine a day without a family member, friend, co-worker, or teammate. Please help us to eliminate this heartache by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and never driving distracted or under the influence."