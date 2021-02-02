THP trooper dies after off-duty weekend crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is mourning after Trooper Aaron Rumford was killed after an off-duty crash on Sunday evening in Nashville.
The Tennessee Department of Safety said Rumford joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 2015 and was assigned to the Nashville District in Wilson County, where he served until 2018 when he was selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.
Both departments asked for prayers for Rumford's family. His funeral arrangements are still being finalized.