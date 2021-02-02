TN board suspends physician assistant's license for having sexual relationships with patients

The Tennessee Board of Physician Assistants said a Morristown physician assistant allegedly had sexual contact with at least a dozen patients since 2013.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Tennessee physician's assistant had his license suspended for having sexual relationships with patients at a clinic where he was employed.

The Tennessee Board of Physician Assistants board order states Hector Vega of Morristown worked at the All About You Family Medicine clinic since 2013 and has allegedly had sexual contact with at least a dozen patients.

In particular, the order focuses on an admitted relationship Vega had with a woman which started in 2018 and lasted two or three years. The order states Vega treated the woman for multiple conditions and prescribed medications to the woman while he was having the affair.

That changed in 2020 when the relationship ended and Vega "abruptly discharged" the woman from the clinic. Vega was then instructed to take a psychosexual evaluation with the Vanderbilt Comprehensive Assessment Program as a result of the findings. The evaluation stated Vega had physical sexual conduct with at least 10 female patients the past ten years and overall, at least a dozen women.

The report added the sexual relationships would "occur at the office on weekends, or after hours, at a park, or at the female patients' homes.