TN Gov. Bill Lee orders flags to half staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg died on Friday in Washington, D.C. after complications with metastatic pancreas cancer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered the flags over the Tennessee State Capitol and State office buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died on Friday in Washington, D.C. after complications with metastatic pancreas cancer.

She was 87 years old.

She had served as a Supreme Court justice for 27 years and was the second woman ever to hold a seat after being sworn in during President Bill Clinton's administration in 1993.