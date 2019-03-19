NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Fair Commission voted Friday to identify a new location for the Tennessee State Fair, according to a news release.

The commission hopes to identify a new site that can accommodate growth and goals of the fair.

On average, more than 100,000 people attend the fair each year.

The move is in response to Metro Nashville authorizing construction of a soccer stadium and mixed use retail and residential units at The Fairgrounds Nashville, taking away area and facilities needed for the fair.

The Tennessee State Fair has been staged at its current location since 1906.

"Unless we're able to find a new location or unless the current location is in a state that would allow us to produce the fair there this year, I think you may have seen the last of the state fair for a while," John Rose with the Tennessee State Fair Commission said.

Much of the discussion in the commission’s meeting last week was centered around challenges the State Fair is facing this year in order to host the fair at The Fairgrounds Nashville site in September.

Commission members and State Fair officials contend that, because of the construction of the Major League Soccer stadium and surrounding development at the Fairgrounds now underway, there is a great deal of uncertainty with respect to what areas, buildings and amenities will be available for the fair’s use in September.

Congressman John Rose, chairman of the Tennessee State Fair Association and a member of the State Fair Commission, pointed out a number of issues the fair is facing at the current site because of the ongoing construction and noted that he had concerns as to whether or not a fair could be produced there this year.

Rose isn't against soccer, but said the city needs to help come up with a solution.

"Just like any other person would expect to be made whole if the government took their house, you'd expect the government to provide you with a new home and that's all that we're really asking for," Rose said.

According to Rose, matters involving parking, a location for the carnival and midway, and adequate space and facilities for farm animal and agricultural exhibitions area all issues that must be considered and resolved in order for the fair to be staged at the Nashville Fairgrounds in September.

Rose said the fair association is continuing to move forward with plans for this year’s fair, but if the fairgrounds is not deemed usable, a temporary alternate site may have to be found.

Commission members approved a resolution for the TSFA to pursue producing the 2019 state fair by whatever means necessary and a location suitable if the Nashville Fairgrounds cannot be used.

Nashville Mayor David Briley released a statement on the TSFC's vote late Monday afternoon.

"We continue to get the property ready to host the Fair. We will continue to work with the Commission and value the relationship. However, we do understand their need to explore other options," Briley said in a statement.

There were no plans discussed for next steps that will be necessary in the process for the commission’s insistence that a new site be found that would suitable to host the fair.

If the fair doesn't end up happening, they'll need to contact around 100 vendors.

The commission asked Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher to convey to Gov. Bill Lee its interest in finding a new location for the fair.