TVA worker dies at job site in Middle Tennessee

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the line worker's death.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — An employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority passed away on April 20 while on the job, according to officials.

TVA officials told News4, a sister station in Nashville, that lineworker Joe Brown died on duty at a job site in Cheatham County. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.

“Our focus is on supporting Mr. Brown’s family and his fellow line workers during this difficult time,” TVA Public Relations Officer Jim Hopson said.

On Wednesday, April 20, TVA lineworker Joe Brown passed away while at a TVA job site in central Tennessee. We are still determining the circumstances of the tragic event and, out of respect for Mr. Brown’s family, are not releasing additional information at this time. Our focus is on continuing to support Mr. Brown’s family and his fellow line workers during this difficult time.



This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive more information.