Two 19-year-olds are facing charges in the death of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol.

Bristol died in the line of duty on December 30, 2019 after being hit by oncoming traffic while chasing a suspect.

Hendersonville MPO Spencer Bristol

Hendersonville Police

Nashville Metro Police said officers booked two men, Kevin Jordan and Emani Martin, on reckless homicide charges in Bristol's death on Thursday.

Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's findings led to warrants being issued Thursday. The two were transferred by Nashville police from Sumner to Davidson County.

Police said Jordan was involved in drug transactions around Madison and Goodlettsville, and was the one driving the vehicle that led Officer Bristol on a high-speed chase in Hendersonville.

When the vehicle wrecked on I-65 South, police said Martin got out and began running across the interstate. Officer Bristol chased him before he was struck by oncoming traffic.

Martin had initially been facing charges of evading arrest and criminal responsibility for reckless endangerment after officers arrested him at a home on Clifton Avenue in Nashville on Jan. 1.