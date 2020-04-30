COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a call of a missing angler on Center Hill Lake, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.

Quinn Hogan, a 36-year-old Putnam County resident, was reported missing by a friend, according to officials. Hogan was reported as fishing on Center Hill Lake the previous afternoon and friends looking for Hogan, found his truck at the Cookeville boat dock Wednesday.

Officials said Three TWRA boats and two Dekalb County rescue boats searched and found the bass fishing boat of the missing angler around 12:30 p.m. The boat was adrift in a cove near to the Cookeville Boat Dock.

TWRA officers used GPS forensic tracking to determine the area the boat went adrift. The TWRA Remote Operated Vehicle was deployed and quickly located Hogan’s body at 4:30 p.m. in eight feet of water, despite heavy rains in the area. Hogan’s body was recovered near the area the boat was found, according to TWRA.

Officials said Hogan was wearing a self-inflating personal floatation device. The device was not inflated. The body was recovered and taken to the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

As the weather warms and boating activities increase, TWRA wants to remind boaters to wear life jackets and let friends and family know your plans. Find more about safe boating at tnwildlife.org.