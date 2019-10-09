WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday it will give dozens of states $871.2 million in Emergency Relief Funds for repairs to roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters.

The funds will help 39 states and territories including American Samoa, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands and tribal governments.

Tennessee will receive nearly $110 million for road and bridge repairs due to severe storms, flooding and landslides over the past year.

“This Administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said.

USDOT's Emergency Relief Funds will also help replace guardrails and other damaged safety precautions to roads.

Additionally, funds will allow for the arrangement of detours during the reconstruction process.

