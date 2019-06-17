TENNESSEE, USA — The University of Tennessee System recently unveiled a 65-foot piece of art in Sharon, just seven miles from the UT Martin campus.

It is the second installment of UT's statewide marketing campaign aimed at educating Tennesseans on the significant impact the university has across the state.

The canvas for this artwork comes in the form of a grain bin owned by Robinson & Belew, Inc., a family-run business founded in 1950 that ships locally grown corn, soybeans and wheat around the world.

Keith Fowler, president of Robinson & Belew, and his wife Linda Robinson Fowler, are both proud 1985 graduates of UT Martin. The Robinson and Fowler families have long-standing ties to UT that span several generations, and they were recently featured for their contribution to the marketing campaign.

RELATED: Scratching the surface: A growing mural scene brings color all across Knoxville

Preliminary estimates indicate that the newest mural could be seen by as many as 1.9 million people a year. In August 2018, the inaugural mural was painted on a water tower in the heart of Downtown Knoxville, yielding an estimated 6.4 million impressions a year.

According to a release from interim President Randy Boyd, having murals strategically placed across the state reinforces the impact UT has across the state.

"People will see our murals and realize, 'You know, they’re right. Everywhere you look, I do see UT,'" Boyd's note said.

UT is continuing to look for high-visibility properties for future mural campaigns.

If you have a recommendation for properties along Tennessee interstates, highways and waterways, or nestled in the center of town, use the campaign's online form to submit your ideas or suggestions.

MORE MURALS:

RELATED: Downtown Dolly! Strong Alley mural brings Dolly Parton's likeness to Market Square area

RELATED: A new canvas: VFL artist Payton Miller returns to Rocky Top to give TN Baseball awesome new murals

RELATED: Knoxville City Council approves $151,000 downtown mural