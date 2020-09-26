Visitation to resume at three Tennessee corrections facilities starting Oct. 3

All visitors will be required to schedule an appointment before arriving and will need to wear masks. Temperatures will also be checked, according to officials.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said Saturday that visitors will be allowed back into three facilities starting Oct. 3, after visitation was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Morgan County Correction Complex, Turney Center Industrial Complex and the Mark Luttrell Transition Center will be open to visitors starting Oct. 3. Visitors will need to schedule an appointment before visiting, to maintain social distancing guidelines.

To schedule an appointment to visit, people should call the facility at the phone numbers listed below:

Turney Center Industrial Complex: (931) 729-7172, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Morgan County Correctional Complex: (423) 346-1390, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Mark Luttress Transition Center: (901) 581-8173, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Visitors will also need to wear a mask and will have their temperatures taken, according to officials. They will also need to respond to COVID-19 screening questions before entering.

Inmates will also be required to wear masks during visits and have their temperatures checked before entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area, according to officials.