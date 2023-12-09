Some East TN cities and counties to get state money for water infrastructure improvements

The grants can be used to improve drinking water systems, or wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced it was giving away 20 grants, totaling around $63.9 million, for cities and counties across the state. The money will be used to improve infrastructure handling water, wastewater and stormwater.

Some of the money will go towards improving water systems in East Tennessee. The money comes from the state's American Rescue Plan fund.

Additional information about grants given to areas in East Tennessee is available below.

City of Cleveland - $5,398,162

Cleveland is expected to use the funds to create an Asset Management Plan, while also making improvements to its drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems. They are expected to replace around 11,000 ft. of cast-iron water lines and develop a water modeling study.

They will also create a sanitary sewer inspection project, inspect manholes, conduct GIS mapping and make upgrades to the city's existing transportation, utility and stormwater infrastructure.

Hawkins County - $4,865,481

The county is expected to use the money to create a comprehensive Asset Management Plan. Hawkins County said it will work on ten water projects to "address critical needs and non-compliance issues across seven utility districts."

City of Luttrell - $1,885,725

Luttress will also develop an Asset Management Plan, while also using the money to construct a "modern activated sludge secondary biological process" to meet state wastewater permit requirements.

Monroe County - $3,721,352