Welcome to the Volunteer State! Study finds more people moved to Tennessee in 2020

The state with most people moving to it was Idaho, according to the study by United Van Lines.

The Volunteer State's population is growing, according to a study from a moving company.

United Van Lines released their 44th Annual National Migration Study in January, which found that many Americans are moving westbound and southbound. The COVID-19 pandemic was also a significant reason many people decided to move states, officials said.

Tennessee made the top 10 list of states with the most people moving to them. Officials said that Tennessee had a 60% inbound rate, compared with just a 40% outbound rate. At the top of the list was Idaho with a 70.1 % inbound rate.

Around a third of people who moved to Tennessee did so for work, according to the researchers who worked on the study. However, more than half of the people who left the state also left because of their job, according to the study.

They said that 29% of people moved to the state to be closer to family, and around 26% of people came to Tennessee for their retirement, officials said. Many people also said that they came to Tennessee because they enjoyed the lifestyle, at around 17%.

"We've got an amazing entertainment industry that still mirrors where they live, yet the people are very kind and warm and welcoming," said Brian Copeland, the President of Greater Nashville Realtors. "The economy is great."

Around a quarter of the people who left Tennessee were between 55 - 64 years old, officials said. They were replaced by people around the same age — around 31% of people who moved to Tennessee were between 55 - 64.

Overall, most people who left the state were young. Only around 8% of people who moved to Tennessee were younger than 34 years old. However, 15% of people who left the state were younger than 34 years old.

According to the study, around 28% of the people moving into Tennessee were older than 65.

While Tennessee's population grew, many people with high incomes also left. Officials said that 42% of people who left the state made more than $150,000 per year. Around 34% of people who moved to Tennessee made more than that amount.

Of the people who cited COVID-19 as an influence on their move in 2020, most people left because of concerns for their personal and family health, at around 60%. Many others also said that they wanted to be closer to family.