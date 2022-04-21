West Nile Virus detected in Midstate horse

The Tennessee veterinarian clarified that mosquitoes transmit West Nile Virus and that horses cannot transmit the virus to humans or another horse.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee veterinarian confirmed that a horse in Smith County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Authorities euthanized the 22-year-old horse after the discovery.

The Tennessee veterinarian clarified that mosquitoes transmit West Nile Virus and that horses cannot transmit the virus to humans or another horse. However, there is no cure for West Nile Virus, which “can cause lasting effects and can be fatal.”

“There are actions horse owners can take to prevent WNV. Good preventative care includes control of mosquitoes and vaccination against WNV. Work with your veterinarian on a vaccination plan for your animals and manage the environment around your animals to deter mosquitos.” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty

The Tennessee veterinarian released the following tips for preventing the virus: