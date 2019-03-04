Tennessee is known for its whiskey, but what makes it different from all of the other types of whiskey?

Food scientists from the University of Tennessee did some research to find out.

Tennessee whiskey is special and different all thanks to what's called the Lincoln County Process.

It's named after the county where the original Jack Daniel's distillery was located.

By law, a product cannot be called Tennessee whiskey without going through that process.

So what does that mean?

researchers from UT said it all starts with the sugar maple tree.

Wood from the tree is chopped into planks, stacked in piles and burned to form charcoal.

Then, freshly distilled, un-aged whiskey is filtered over the charcoal.

That whiskey can soak in the charcoal for days.

After that, distillers add some other flavors to make the whiskey unique.