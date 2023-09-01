House explosion kills woman in Williamson County

ARRINGTON, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.
The Arrington Fire Department said they responded to calls about a house fire at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. They said when they arrived, the home was destroyed and heavy smoke was still coming from the structure, while the fire was still burning.
The Arrington Fire chief said a woman died in the explosion. Family members identified her as 69-year-old Janice Rhine. Two nearby homes and a vehicle were also damaged.
The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.