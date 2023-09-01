x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

House explosion kills woman in Williamson County

The home on Wilson Pike is leveled and two nearby homes are damaged.
Credit: WSMV

ARRINGTON, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

The Arrington Fire Department said they responded to calls about a house fire at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. They said when they arrived, the home was destroyed and heavy smoke was still coming from the structure, while the fire was still burning.

The Arrington Fire chief said a woman died in the explosion. Family members identified her as 69-year-old Janice Rhine. Two nearby homes and a vehicle were also damaged.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

This story was originally reported by WSMV in Nashville.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Attorneys ask prosecutors to reconsider death sentence for Christa Pike

Before You Leave, Check This Out