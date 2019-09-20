MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman stopped for gas while driving through Tennessee and noticed her trunk wasn't closed all the way.

Millersville, Tennessee, police tell reporters that's when the driver inspected the trunk and found a stranger inside of it.

A police statement says the driver told the stowaway she was calling police, and the hidden woman leapt out of the trunk and fled on foot. The driver told authorities that the stowaway appeared to have been injured.

She was found early Tuesday. Authorities determined she had voluntarily crawled into the unsuspecting driver's trunk.

Bowling Green, Kentucky, police spokesman Ronnie Ward says detectives learned the woman had been injured while running through some woods, though it's unclear where.

Authorities say she's a possible victim of assault and kidnapping in Kentucky.