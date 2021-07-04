‘Zip-tie guy’ served eviction warrant from apartment where he once stored weapons

The apartment is the same location where federal investigators said they found a trove of weapons after Munchel was identified in taking part in the Capitol riots.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Munchel, known as the “Zip-tie guy” for his involvements in the U.S. Capitol riots, was served an eviction warrant on Monday after the owner of his apartment complex said he owed them thousands of dollars.

A spokeswoman for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Munchel had already moved out when they arrived to serve the eviction warrant.

The serving of the eviction warrant comes after Munchel was already served a detainer warrant, which reads that he owes the owner of the complex, United Dominion Realty, $2,548.93.

An attorney for the company had no comment on Tuesday.

