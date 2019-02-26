AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — A large fire is burning at a storage facility in Auburn Hills, according to NBC affiliate WDIV in Michigan.

The fire is at the US Farathane facility near I-75 and University Drive. Firefighters are working to control the flames.

The flames appear to be contained to a fenced-in area outside the US Farathane building. Workers have been evacuated from the adjacent building.

A fire burns at a storage facility in Auburn Hills on Feb. 26, 2019. (WDIV)

A fire burns at a storage facility in Auburn Hills on Feb. 26, 2019. (WDIV)

No injuries have been reported.

Dozens of drivers on I-75 reported the flames and plume of thick, black smoke.

The facility is located at 2700 High Meadow Circle, just south of University Drive.

Read more at WDIV ClickOnDetroit.