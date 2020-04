Authorities are investigating a house fire in North Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire says they responded to the house at 6107 Stormer Road around 1:30 this morning.

Video shows heavy fire at the front of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the home has sustained heavy damage.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rural Metro says two people were living there but did not provide a condition of the other person.