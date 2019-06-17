Several outages were reported across East Tennessee as severe weather moved through the area Monday afternoon.

Newport Utilities crews worked on outages throughout the county brought on by the storm, and viewers shared images downed trees and power lines, as well as some localized flooding.

"Several trees have fallen onto the lines pulling them down," Newport Utilities posted on Facebook. "Please use caution & avoid crossing any downed power lines. Crews are working diligently to restore power though we do ask that you please keep an eye out for crew members while they work as our main priority is to keep both our crews & customers safe in order to deliver quality service."

The outages are with both electrical as well as fiber systems. The storm has impacted the Outage Management System. If you need to report downed lines or other emergencies, please call dispatch at one of the following numbers. (423)721-8130 or (423)721-8233.

Appalachian Electric Cooperative has several hundred outages in south Jefferson County in the Deep Springs area along Douglas Lake.

