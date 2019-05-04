MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Several dozen students protested outside a Hiwassee College Campus building today, desperately trying to understand why leaders decided to close the school for good.

Students said the meeting was originally open to students and alumni, but leaders didn't let them in.

The college is located in Madisonville in Monroe County.

Leaders announced the closure last week, citing an unsustainable financial model and low enrollment.

But students said they are hurt, confused and struggling to find a plan.

"We've all been dying to talk to the board and get answers that make sense other than what we've been told," said senior Ali Moore.

"I'm three years deep into a degree on some credits that don't transfer," said junior Clay Beasley.

Students, alumni, and teachers said they cherish the college for its small, close community.

"Come spend a day on our campus and see what's going on before you make this decision," said baseball coach Shane Gardner. "And we all know it comes back to money, it comes back to money, you have to have money to operate. But I think if certain things were done and the alumni were notified a little better, I think this whole thing could have been prevented."

A few hours after the meeting was scheduled to end, the president of the school, Robin Tricoli, gave a brief statement.

"Today our meeting was to meet with the faculty and the staff to share with them our opportunities and plans to help them move forward. Next week on Friday, we will be meeting with students and their parents, and then we will also be meeting with the alumni on April 27. So, I appreciate you all being here, we have no further information to share at this time, but as we do have statements we will certainly share them with you as soon as they're possibly available and they're concrete," Tricoli said.