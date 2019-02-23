BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:27 p.m Feb. 23): Sullivan County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Hinkle is listed in serious condition after a shootout with a suspect in the Blountville area Saturday afternoon. That is according to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

The Sheriff says Hinkle was hit by gunfire during a welfare check at the home of Jackie Scott Pendergrass.

After several hours of negotiation with Pendergrass were unsuccessful and there was no response, officers entered the home where Pendergrass was found dead.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Sullivan County deputy has been injured in an active shooter situation in Blountville area.

THP reports the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on the 2600 block of Highway 11W.

Officials say the deputy has been taken to a medical center. They would not comment on the severity of the injury.

Sullivan County officers are leading the incident. THP, Bristol and Carter County officers are also on scene and are assisting.

Officials plan on holding a press conference later this afternoon. We will keep you updated with the latest when we learn more.