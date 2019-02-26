SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Deputy Steve Hinkle has died from injuries sustained in a weekend shootout in Blountville, according to WCYB.

Hinkle was responding to a requested welfare check on Saturday morning when he was hit by gunfire from the suspect identified as Jackie Scott Pendergrass, 44, at a home located in the 3600 block of Highway 11W. Other assisting deputies returned fire while going to help Hinkle.

Pendergrass was found dead inside the home after investigators tried to negotiate with the suspect for hours.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said that Hinkle was a 27-year veteran who had held several positions for the agency including serving as a student resource officer at Sullivan Central High School.

His passing comes one day after hundreds gathered in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Office to pray for Hinkle and his family.