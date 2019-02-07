CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who's accused of letting a bobcat out of a Chattanooga nature center last month told investigators he broke in to play ball with the cat.

Cayden Melia, 21, the suspect behind Evi the bobcat's escape, has been cited and charged with vandalism, malicious mischief, and criminal trespassing.

According to the affidavit, Melia said he broke the gate to the area at the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature with a rock and then broke the other gate where the Evi was in.

He then stated he went inside and was throwing a ball with the cat, and that is when the bobcat escaped.

In the report, Melia told police that he tried to get the cat back inside the cage, but he was unable to.

According to Mark McKnight, the president of Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature, Melia told police it was a 'drunken mistake'. McKnight said a Chattanooga investigator called him and told him Melia confessed. It happened not long after Evi returned home.

He's is set to appear in court on Aug. 6.

The nature center said Evi is recovering, gaining some weight, and learning to trust again.