MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody after authorities found mostly skeletal human remains in Morgan County.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to Robert Edwards from the 9th District Attorney General's office.

The identity of the victim remains unknown, and authorities have called in forensic anthropologists from the University of Tennessee to help determine the cause of death along with the Regional Forensics Center Anthropology team.

Investigators believe the victim has been missing for one to two months.

According to Edwards, Morgan County authorities had received a tip from a concerned citizen about remains in a wooded location in the Sunbright area. When they arrived, authorities said they found mostly skeletal human remains on a private property there covered with stones a few hundred feet from a cabin.

Officers believe foul play is involved and are working to collect evidence.

Edwards said the suspect is believed to own the property where the remains were found, and was taken into custody on separate charges. Authorities said they believe there will be more charges filed against them soon.

Authorities said the scene was still active as of Wednesday evening and are working to secure the area and remove the remains.