KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials have taken a suspect into custody who records show was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Cedar Bluff area Friday.

Robert Maples was booked into the Knox County Jail Saturday morning.

According to records, Maples was transferred straight to the Knoxville Police Department's safety building from UT Medical Center where he was being treated for injuries. In an interview, Maples confessed to multiple robberies, including those at Lee's Market on Asheville Highway, Delta Express on Middlebrook Pike, and Delta Express on Kingston Pike.

Maples admitted that in two of those robberies, it was his intention to convince the victims that he had a weapon.

Three deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office attempted to take Maples into custody at the Kroger gas station on Cedar Bluff Rd and Kingston Pike around 1:30 p.m. Friday. As they did, records state Maples put his car in drive and almost hit one deputy. That's when deputies opened fire on the car, hitting both Maples and a female passenger.

Both were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Maples is charged with robbery and aggravated robbery.

Knoxville Police is in charge of investigating officer-involved shootings involving the sheriff's office. It tells us the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An officer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office was attempting to serve multiple felony warrants on a suspect when the officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to a KCSO spokesperson, the officer caught up with the suspect at the Kroger gas station on Cedar Bluff Rd. The suspect was at the wheel of a vehicle at the gas pump and rammed the officer's cruiser, pinning him between two vehicles.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver who was shot was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including aggravated robbery and domestic assault.

The Knoxville Police Dept. will take over the investigation since it involves a KCSO officer.