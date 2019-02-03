KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has taken a suspect into custody who records show was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the Cedar Bluff area Friday.

Robert Maples was booked into the Knox County Jail Saturday morning.

According to records, Maples was transferred straight to the safety building from UT Medical Center where he was being treated for injuries. In an interview, Maples confessed to multiple robberies, including those at Lee's Market on Asheville Highway, Delta Express on Middlebrook Pike, and Delta Express on Kingston Pike.

Maples admitted that in two of those robberies, it was his intention to convince the victims that he had a weapon.

Three deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office attempted to take Maples into custody at the Kroger gas station on Cedar Bluff Rd and Kingston Pike around 1:30 p.m. Friday. As they did, records state Maples put his car in drive and almost hit one deputy. That's when deputies opened fire on the car, hitting both Maples and a female passenger.

Both were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Maples is also charged with robbery and aggravated robbery.