MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is being charged with murder after authorities found skeletal human remains in Morgan County.

50-year-old Wayne Lindsay has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder of John Hammond from Morgan County.

According to the 9th Judicial District Attorney General's office, Lindsay is suspected of shooting and killing Hammond while he was sleeping at Lindsay's home in Nov. 2018. Authorities said the two had an argument before the shooting.

According to Senior Attorney Robert Edwards from the 9th Judicial District, authorities have called in forensic anthropologists from the University of Tennessee to help determine the cause of death along with the Regional Forensics Center Anthropology team.

According to Edwards, Morgan County authorities had received a tip from a concerned citizen about remains in a wooded location in the Sunbright area, near Lindsay's home at 145 Herbert Shannon Road. Lindsay had reportedly told that person about the murder.

When they arrived, authorities said they found mostly skeletal human remains on a private property there covered with stones a few hundred feet from a cabin.

Officers initially arrested Lindsay for other charges before taking him into questioning about the remains near his home. The AG's office said he later admitted to killing Hammond.

Authorities said Hammond's family has been notified, but as far as they could tell -- no one had filed a missing person report for Hammond even though he had been missing for months.