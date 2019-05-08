MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in a deputy-involved shooting has died, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI has identified the man as James Lee Kirkwood, 49.

A Shelby County deputy responded to investigate a sexual assault and was stabbed by the suspect, the TBI said in a release Monday. The deputy reportedly shot Kirkwood.

Both men went to the hospital. According to the bureau, the deputy has been released, but Kirkwood died from his injuries.

The exchange happened on 4th Street between Poplar Avenue and Exchange Avenue Monday morning.

The deputy, who is not being named at this time, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.