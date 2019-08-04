GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect has died after two Greenville Police officers were shot Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI Agents said it happened in the 100 block of Mason Street in Greeneville.

"Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Greeneville Police Department shot a man during an encounter. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead," a statement from the TBI said.

The two officers who were shot during the incident were both taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.