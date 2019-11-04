POUND, Va. — A Tennessee man wanted in connection to a May 2018 fatal crash near Knoxville was taken into custody in Southwest Virginia Wednesday night.

Steve R. Ratliff, 69, was spotted on US Highway 23 driving a mini-van near Pound with a phony license plate made of cardboard that said 'LOST TAG,' according to a report from the Pound Police Department.

Ratliff was involved in a wreck last year while test-driving a Mercedes on Clinton Highway, resulting in the death of 24-year-old Jefferson Williford of Clinton. He is charged with vehicular homicide, according to court information obtained by WCYB.

He is currently being held in Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

