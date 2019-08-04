GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody and a man has died after a chase led to two Greenville Police officers being shot Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI Agents said just before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers tried to stop a speeding car along Tusculum Boulevard. The driver didn't stop, according to officers, and led them on a chase.

TBI said the vehicle stopped on Mason Street and the driver got out and ran to the nearby apartment complex later identified as Eastgate Arms. A woman who was a passenger in the car told agents the driver was Joshua Howard and gave them consent to search for him.

"Upon entering the residence, officers identified themselves and encountered a second male subject who did not reside at the apartment. For reasons still under investigation, the man became combative, pulled a gun on the officers, and fired shots."

The two officers were struck and returned fire, hitting the man, according to the TBI. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI identified the man Tuesday as 24-year-old Anthony Orlando Bowers from Asheville, N.C.

The two officers who were shot during the incident were both taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Joshua Howard was later located and taken into custody by the Greeneville Police Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.