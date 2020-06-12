Suspects arrested for kidnapping woman later found dead

In mid-December 2019, Knoxville police found the body of Stefanie Johnson in the woods near Thomas Town Road and Mascot Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Arrests have been made nearly a year after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in Knox County.

According to records, Alexandria Ladd and James Henry have been arrested for especially aggravated kidnapping.

In mid-December 2019, Knoxville police found the body of Stefanie Johnson in the woods near Thomas Town Road and Mascot Road. Johnson was reported missing in late November 2019.

Earlier this month, the suspects were arrested. According to records, the suspects physically assaulted Johnson and then put her in the trunk of car. Eventually, police said they found the victim without any clothes on and dead in the woods in Mascot.