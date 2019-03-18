JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Two suspects are behind bars after an ATM fraud investigation.

The Johnson City Police Department arrested 28-year-old Claudio Nacu of Dania, Florida and 29-year-old Adelina Nacu of Denver, Colorado and charged them with 150 counts each of criminal simulation, according to WCYB, the NBC affiliate in the Tri-Cities.

The arrests stem from an investigation of ATM fraud at local banks. The Johnson City Police Department was assisted by the United States Secret Service and the Kingsport Police Department.

The pair was located on State of Franklin Rd in Johnson City. They were found to be in possession of 150 cloned debit/credit cards.

Claudio and Adelina Nacu were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where they are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond each.

Arraignment is set for Monday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.