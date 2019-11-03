KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It turns out the "white powder" that sent law enforcement and firefighters rushing to a law office in West Knox County was just packing materials, according to officials.

Jeff Bagwell, spokesperson for Rural/Metro, said an employee of the business opened the envelope, which came from another country. The employee looked inside and saw what he thought was a white powder.

Upon closer inspection, authorities determined it was actually just packing material from the padded envelope.

Original story

Emergency response crews have responded to a law office on 9041 Executive Park Drive after a call about a white powdery substance that was delivered there, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural/Metro.

The substance has not been identified yet. Bagwell said Rural/Metro's Hazmat team has not been activated.

Roughly three to four engine companies responded, according to Bagwell, and Hazmat is on standby waiting for direction from law enforcement.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a suspicious package.

"We are being cautious and will update you with information as it becomes available," they posted on their Facebook page.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene working to get more information.