Knoxville police and fire crews responded to Concord Street after seven train cars derailed Wednesday afternoon.

There are no injuries reported and no leaks detected, according to KFD Capt. DJ Corcoran.

KPD spokesperson Darrell DeBusk said Sutherland Avenue has reopened but Concord Street remained closed. DeBusk said to expect extended road closures and delays. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene working to get more information.