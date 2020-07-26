At the store's request, the couple was issued a notice of trespass by Marshall PD.

MARSHALL, Minn. — Walmart officials have confirmed a store in Marshall, Minnesota was the scene of an incident Saturday when two individuals entered their store wearing swastika masks.

The 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman confronted another group of shoppers who recorded the incident on their phone. Video on social media subsequently went viral.

In the video, the swastika-wearing duo is confronted by bystanders offended by their use of imagery associated with Nazi iconography employed during WWII.

Marshall PD says they responded to the incident around noon on Saturday, on reports that the couple's masks were causing a disturbance.

According to Marshall PD Sergeant Jason Buysse, his department issued a notice of trespass to the two shoppers.

WARNING: The following video contains language and imagery that viewers may find offensive or disturbing.

This couple wore Nazi flags around their faces inside a Walmart in Marshall, MN to protest the statewide mask mandate that took effect today. I confirmed with a store manager. Video was posted to FB by Raphaela Mueller pic.twitter.com/t3v96PKh25 — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) July 25, 2020

The shoppers' identities were not disclosed, but Sgt. Buysse informs us they left the scene without incident.

Walmart issued the following statement Saturday evening:

“What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable. We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business. We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store.”