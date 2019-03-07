SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Most memorials don't have water balloon tosses and cook outs, but Callie Jordan wasn't most high schoolers.

"Callie wouldn't want us to be sad because she's in such a better place right now and she's so much happier," said Mikalee Martin, who played basketball with Callie.

She's in Heaven, while down in Sweetwater her friends work to keep her memory alive.

"She's very nice, very generous, always sweet," said Reagan Moree. "My best friend, very close to others."

Callie was on a mission trip in Mexico last week. Her father said a tree fell on the bus they were traveling in.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

Her parents are now working to get her body back home to Sweetwater.

For her best friend Reagan, it's hard to celebrate a life gone too soon.

"She never left my side even when we were apart through all the bad times," said Reagan. "She was always there."

Callie's basketball coaches at Sweetwater High School knew they had to do something to help her family.

"The relationships you build between coaches and players is everything," said Coach Jeremy Henderson. "It's just hard for you to lose one of your own like that. Just tough."

With the help of countless local sponsors, Callie's coaches hosted a fundraiser cook out and field day for the Jordans.

For hours, there was a constant stream of people headed to the fields.

"This community is special," said Henderson. "The Sweetwater community is a special place. We've had a great turn out. Very pleased with the support that this community has shown."

As the sun set on Sweetwater High School, a candlelit service began.

Candles glowed, heads bowed and tears fell.

All to remember the girl who loved Jesus, loved her friends, and loved basketball.

"You have no words, you can't, you don't know the reason why it happened but you just have to trust that there is a reason and a purpose for it," said Mikalee.

In just a few hours organizers raised more than $8,000 for the Jordan Family.

As Callie's parents work to bring her back to Sweetwater, a friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those expenses.