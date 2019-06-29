SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A Sweetwater High School student-athlete died on a mission trip while serving in Mexico, school officials and community members said.

Callie Jordan, 15, was hurt in an accident while in Mexico on Friday, Sweetwater High School assistant principal Mike Martin confirmed to 10News.

Jordan was a rising junior at the school and played on the basketball team.

In a Facebook post that was published on Friday, Callie's father said his daughter was hurt when a tree fell on a bus she was on.

Sometime after that post, Callie passed away. Further details on what occurred are unconfirmed at this hour.

On social media, the Sweetwater High School Community expressed support and heartache at Callie's loss.

Tiffany Salley, who created a GoFund Me for Callie's family, described Callie as "selfless...kind to everyone" who went on the mission to "be with Jesus and serve others."

She also said the family needs privacy and support during this difficult time.

"Her family need prayers. They are just regular people," said Salley in a message to 10News. "And their daughter was their whole world."

Salley also said the family is stuck in Atlanta, waiting to fly out to bring their daughter home.

Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church is hosting a memorial for community members at 6 p.m. on Saturday.