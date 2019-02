KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Anneka Carver, a 15-year-old from Sweetwater, has been missing since Tuesday evening, a City of Sweetwater post on Facebook of a missing poster said.

She was last seen getting into a dark colored (black or blue) Audi 4-door sedan as she was leaving her home.

City of Sweetwater Tennessee Government Please help Sweetwater PD by sharing this post. If you have any information, please contact Detective Scruggs at 423-337-6151. After hours please use the non-emergency dispatch number at 423-442-4357.

