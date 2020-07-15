Sweetwater soldier returns home to surprise her family after 5 months away

Ashley Martin was able to surprise her mother who is battling Stage 4 cancer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every day, for a month, Chandra Howard asked her daughter the same question: are you coming home soon?

And, for days, she received the same answer: no.

Howard couldn't know that her daughter, Air Force member Ashley Martin, had a sweet surprise up her sleeve.

"I knew the whole time I was getting to come. I just wanted to surprise her," Martin said.

Martin is in the Air Force and graduated from basic training in April. While military families are usually allowed to be there in person and witness that important day, COVID-19 necessitated everyone stay home.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: ASHLEY MARTIN

That meant a newly graduated Martin reported straight to Tech School for two months. Then she would be stationed in the United Kingdom for three years.

Her family, and especially her mom, did not expect they would be able to see her during that time.

Behind the scenes though, Martin was arranging to make a special trip back home to Knoxville. When she finally got word the leave had been approved for seven days, she moved fast.

"Within that same night I had my plane ticket, and the next morning I was here" Martin said.

Flying home and seeing family before her U.K. assignment was crucial, because Martin is far from the only warrior in her family.

Her mother has been battling Stage 4 colon cancer since 2014.

"She's still going strong so we're all super proud of her," Martin said.

The eventual surprise of getting to see her before deployment was overwhelming.

"Once I got here, everyone was so surprised. They had no idea I was coming. Seeing her reaction was so comforting. She started crying she was super emotional," Martins aid.

Now, with these sweet memories in tact, the family plans to enjoy these precious moments together.