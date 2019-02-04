KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ride sharing apps are a popular option for college students looking for a ride.

Unfortunately, many students on UT's campus aren't taking the proper precautions before they request a ride.

Uber and Lyft recommend following a few safety guidelines if you plan to use the app.

The first thing you should do is plan ahead. Before you request the ride, think about where you're going and familiarize yourself with the safety features in the app.

Next, request your ride inside. Avoid spending unnecessary time outside with your phone in your hand. The company recommends waiting inside until the ride gets to you.

"I usually sit in the passenger seat," UT student Carl Thiessin said.

That's something Uber said to avoid.

If you're alone, they recommend riding in the back. This way you can exit the vehicle on either side to avoid traffic and it will also give you and the driver some extra space.

Next, share your location. In the Uber app you can hit "Share Status" and your drivers name, photo, license plate and location will be sent to a friend or family member. It's also a way for others to track your ETA.

"First of all we make sure it has that Uber plate on the console of the car," UT student Murray Stokes said.

Just because the driver has the Uber or Lyft logo doesn't necessarily mean the driver is legit. Anyone can get Uber or Lyft accessories online with a simple search.

The final tip is to follow your intuition. Trust your instincts and use your best judgment when riding with Uber. If you ever feel you're in an emergency situation, call 911 immediately.