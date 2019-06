Lady Vol Tamika Catchings will test her luck on the course for American Ninja Warrior this summer.

Catchings was a star player for the Lady Vols under Pat Summitt in the late 90s.

She won one national championship with Tennessee and went on to have a long WNBA career with the Indiana Fever.

She was set to appear on Monday night's episode but the episode has been rescheduled. 10News will update this article when the new air date is released.