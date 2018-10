(WCMH) – Around 30,000 liters of Prosecco was lost when a tank burst at a winery in Italy.

An employee of the winery posted a video of the spill to Facebook.

According to Drinks Business, the spill is believed to have taken place early last week. The cause of the spill is not clear.

Prosecco is an Italian white sparkling wine.

Not to worry, despite the spill, the equivalent of almost 600 million bottles of the spirit is expected to be produced in 2018.

