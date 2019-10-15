MINNEAPOLIS — Some Target store employees are calling out the company, claiming their hours are being cut drastically, according to CNN Business. It interviewed 23 current and former Target employees. Some say they were working 40 hours per week, and have been cut to 20-30 hours per week, forcing some people off of the company's health insurance plan. Others say they're having trouble paying their bills because of the sudden decline in hours.

This report comes as Target continues to increase starting wages at its stores, and has been raising them since 2017.

Right now, starting wage is $13 an hour and the company plans to raise it to $15 an hour by the end of next year.

Target sent a statement to KARE 11 News:

"We've been investing more than ever in our stores team, including more than 100 million additional payroll hours each year since 2017, so that we can create a great experience for our guests. In fact, nearly half of our team members are working more hours than they were last year, while the remainder are either working the same hours or slightly less. And, our mix of full-time and part-time team members has remained consistent for several years."

